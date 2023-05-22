District Heights church offers community a chance to ‘Walk In My Shoes’

The old saying, "Don't judge someone until you've walked a mile in their shoes," will soon come to light in one Prince George's County, Maryland, community.

Two hundred pairs of used shoes will be lining the sidewalk of Victorious Life of Faith Church on 7100 Marlboro Pike in District Heights this coming weekend for the Walk In My Shoes program.

Rennee Johnson, who is outreach coordinator for the event sponsored by Victorious Life of Faith Church, said they’ll have food and activities. She said they will also have testimonies from people who have walked in challenging shoes and lived to talk about it.

“We have one victim who was shot and was told she wouldn’t live,” she said, adding that she “had a child after being shot.”

Johnson also said they will have testimonies from people who have survived devastating health issues, including “a nine-year-old with a rare disease — but he’s functioning and living.”

And, she said, they’ll have testimony from people with have experienced abusive domestic situations.

“Another woman who’s been abused … now she’s thriving [and] has a beautiful family,” Johnson said.

She said they’re out to let the community know they are there to support them in any way possible.

The event is free and open to the public. They are still collecting men’s, women’s, and children’s shoes. The shoes will be donated to local homeless shelters after the event.

This “Walk In My Shoes” will take place Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Victorious Life of Faith Church. Anyone looking for more information can reach out to the church by calling 301-420-9400.

