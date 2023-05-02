2 men from Oxon Hill killed hours apart in separate Prince George’s Co. crashes

Two men from Oxon Hill died hours apart after separate crashes in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Tuesday, police say.

Several others, including children, were also injured in the crashes and taken to area hospitals, according to Maryland State Police — the agency leading both investigations.

The first two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of southbound Crain Highway and Brandywine Road, police said in a news release.

A Lexus traveling east on Brandywine Road entered the intersection at the same time as a Honda that was traveling south on Crain Highway.

The driver of the Lexus, Aaron Lewis Johnson of Oxon Hill, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver in the Honda was also taken to the hospital. Two girls, ages 5 and 3, inside the car were taken to a children’s hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The road was closed for roughly two hours after the crash.

The second two-car crash happened a few hours later at 12:45 p.m. on southbound Branch Avenue, north of Allentown Road, police said.

A Chevrolet Equinox hit the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe while driving south on Branch Ave., according to police. After the collision, the Equinox overturned.

A passenger in that SUV, Jaquan Christopher Newsome, 30, of Oxon Hill, died at the scene of the crash.

A passenger in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Police didn’t say if that driver was injured as well.

The road was closed for around four hours after the crash.

Police are still investigating what caused both crashes.