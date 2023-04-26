Long-serving New Carrollton police chief dismissed

David Rice had led the small police department for nearly 18 years as the city's first police chief.

The city of New Carrollton, Maryland, has fired its longtime police chief, David Rice. Rice had led the small police department for nearly 18 years as the city’s first police chief.

Mayor Phelecia Nembhard confirmed with WTOP that Rice was dismissed Tuesday for personnel reasons. The mayor declined to provide details about the dismissal, saying that city attorneys advised her not to discuss the personnel matter.

Problems for Rice began late last year when the chief was prohibited from entering the police department building because of a confrontation with a city employee, who filed a restraining order against him.

Mayor Nembhard said that the city would immediately advertise the open position in a search for a qualified candidate to become New Carrollton’s new police chief.