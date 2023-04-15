Driver strikes, kills DC man changing tire on I-495 shoulder

A man who pulled over to change his tire on the Capital Beltway in Maryland was struck and killed by a driver Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

A man who pulled over to change his tire on the Capital Beltway in Maryland was struck and killed by a driver Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Maryland State Police said that 55-year-old Olumide Stephen, of D.C., was fatally struck around 2 p.m. while on the right shoulder of Interstate 495, just before the Baltimore Avenue exit near College Park.

Stephen had his hazard lights on while changing out his right rear passenger-side tire when police said that 21-year-old driver Surya Padmanabhan went off the road and crashed into Stephen “for reasons unknown at this time.”

Police said that the crash is still under investigation. Padmanabhan, of Boyds, Maryland, has not been charged in relation to the crash.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.