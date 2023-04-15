COMMANDERS SALE: What's next? | Former employee says it's ‘surreal’ | Local fans react | The Huddle on Harris' bid | Timeline under Snyder
Driver strikes, kills DC man changing tire on I-495 shoulder

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

April 15, 2023, 10:35 AM

A man who pulled over to change his tire on the Capital Beltway in Maryland was struck and killed by a driver Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Maryland State Police said that 55-year-old Olumide Stephen, of D.C., was fatally struck around 2 p.m. while on the right shoulder of Interstate 495, just before the Baltimore Avenue exit near College Park.

Stephen had his hazard lights on while changing out his right rear passenger-side tire when police said that 21-year-old driver Surya Padmanabhan went off the road and crashed into Stephen “for reasons unknown at this time.”

Police said that the crash is still under investigation. Padmanabhan, of Boyds, Maryland, has not been charged in relation to the crash.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

