Camp Embers hopes to shine a light for women interested in firefighting

Not quite 10% of all professional firefighters are women — and one of them happens to be the top firefighter in Prince George’s County, Maryland. This summer, the department is starting a new camp aimed at recruiting girls who want to be like her when they grow up.

Camp Embers is the name of a free two-day camp being held at the fire department’s Training and Leadership Academy in Cheltenham this June, run by other women who work in the department.

“It’s going to introduce them to women that are doing the job,” said Prince George’s County Fire Chief Tiffany Green. “They’ll be able to see and be empowered by actual female firefighters that are going to show them they can come into this job, they can be successful, they can be leaders, they can be lieutenants and captains, and they can one day be a fire chief.”

“It’s my opinion that you can’t be what you can’t see,” added Green. “Representation matters.”

Girls who attend the camp will learn about everything needed for the job, from physical training and nutrition, to how to use fire extinguishers and deploy hoses. They’ll also learn how to respond to burning buildings.

“We hope to empower, inspire and support future generations of female firefighters,” said Green.

Green said the hands-on experience she got participating in a ride-along with a crew stationed in Oxon Hill is what convinced her to become a firefighter, and the hope is something similar will happen with girls who attend the camp.

“The camp is going to inspire collaboration and teamwork,” vowed Green. “Everything we do in the fire service is in teams. We build a family, and this is where we’ll start.”

The camp is open to girls between the ages of 14 and 18. Uniforms, meals and other materials will be provided. Girls can apply online, or for more information they can reach out by email or call 240-508-1773.