University of Maryland police looking for suspect in exposure incidents

WTOP Staff

March 27, 2023, 6:50 PM

University police are looking for a man they said exposed himself to two women at the University of Maryland.

The first incident happened Sunday around 7:30 p.m. A woman who was a student told police that she was walking in the area of the 3400 block of Tulane Drive when a man approached her and “touched her inappropriately.” As the woman continued to walk, she said the man grabbed her, and when she turned around, she saw that the man had exposed himself.

On Monday, university police got a report of another exposure. This time, a woman said that she witnessed a man who exposed himself inside of a hallway. When the man was seen, he fled the area.

The suspect is a man who appears to be in his 30s. He is between 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a dark grey or black jacket, black pants with a white stripe down the leg, and white shoes.

Below is a photo of the man police are looking for.

(Courtesy University of Maryland police)

Anyone with any information on what happened or who could identify the man should call police at 301-405-3555.

