Prince George’s Co. police charge man in deadly shooting of his uncle

Prince George's County, Maryland, police have charged a man in connection to the fatal shooting of his uncle on Thursday.

Daquan White, 26, of Greenbelt, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, among other related charges, in the deadly shooting of 44-year-old Suitland resident Steven Mouring.

On Thursday afternoon, around 1:50 p.m., officers showed up to the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road for a reported shooting. There, they found Mouring with gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Officers saw White trying to flee the scene and took him into custody, recovering the gun used in the shooting in the process, according to a Prince George’s County police news release.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed that White shot Mouring during an argument.

White is currently being held in jail without bond.