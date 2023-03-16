Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » DC man arrested in…

DC man arrested in connection with fatal skating rink shooting in Temple Hills

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

March 16, 2023, 6:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Prince George’s County say they have arrested a D.C. man in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Temple Hills skate rink in February.

In a news release, police said that 27-year-old Omar Delonte Smith of Washington, D.C., has been arrested and charged with first and second degree murder, and other related charges in the shooting death of Eugene “Geno” Smith, (no relation) a 31-year old security guard at DMV All Skate Social.

Authorities believe the motive of the shooting was an employment dispute.

On Feb. 23, Eugene Smith was off-duty and had stopped by the skate rink to pick up a paycheck when he was shot and killed outside of the building on Branch Avenue in Temple Hills, Maryland.

Earlier this month, friends and family gathered to mourn their loss at a vigil in Smith’s honor.

“This man meant something to me,” DMV All Skate Social owner Jacqueline Wiggins said. “This man was my happy space. When I used to be in here stressed out, crying, sleeping in this building, this man would come through and he would give me a hug and he would tell me, ‘You got this.’”

Police say Omar Delonte Smith is in custody in Richmond, Virginia, and awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up