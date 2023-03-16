DC man arrested in connection with fatal skating rink shooting in Temple Hills

On Feb. 23, Eugene Smith was off-duty and had stopped by the skate rink to pick up a paycheck when he was shot and killed outside of the building in Temple Hills.

Police in Prince George’s County say they have arrested a D.C. man in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Temple Hills skate rink in February.

In a news release, police said that 27-year-old Omar Delonte Smith of Washington, D.C., has been arrested and charged with first and second degree murder, and other related charges in the shooting death of Eugene “Geno” Smith, (no relation) a 31-year old security guard at DMV All Skate Social.

Authorities believe the motive of the shooting was an employment dispute.

Earlier this month, friends and family gathered to mourn their loss at a vigil in Smith’s honor.

“This man meant something to me,” DMV All Skate Social owner Jacqueline Wiggins said. “This man was my happy space. When I used to be in here stressed out, crying, sleeping in this building, this man would come through and he would give me a hug and he would tell me, ‘You got this.’”

Police say Omar Delonte Smith is in custody in Richmond, Virginia, and awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.