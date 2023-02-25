Prince George’s Co. security guard fatally shot outside skating rink

An off-duty security guard for a popular Prince George's County skating rink was shot and killed late Thursday night, according to authorities.

Prince George’s County police said that Eugene Smith, 31, worked as a security guard at the DMV All Skate Social on Branch Avenue in Temple Hills, but was off duty and had stopped by to pick up his check at the time of the shooting.

Owner Jacqueline Wiggins recently bought and renovated the rink, formerly known as Temple Hills Skate Palace, and told NBC4 she had hoped to create a safe space in the community.

“You put your heart into something and you give it your all so that this broken community can have some type of place to bring their children,” Wiggins said. “And then you’re faced with this.”

Police said it is unclear whether Smith was targeted, and no arrests have been made. Police believe the suspect may have been in a silver sedan.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Below is the location where the shooting occurred: