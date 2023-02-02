‘I cried almost daily’: Md. police sergeant says she was mistreated while pregnant

Sgt. Audrey Calloway of the Mount Rainier Police Department filed a claim with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after being asked to get a "second opinion" to prove she was pregnant.

The Mount Rainier Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was formally accused this week of mistreating an employee while she was pregnant.

Audrey Calloway, a sergeant with the department, said she was humiliated when she was forced to get a “second opinion” to prove she was pregnant in January of 2022.

“She advised them that she was pregnant and had been advised by her licensed OB-GYN,” said Charles Tucker, Calloway’s attorney. “The employer then told her that she required a second opinion.”

Calloway said the department then sent her home indefinitely because she was pregnant and determined she was “unable to work” during that period of time.

According to Calloway, the city refused to extend her maternity leave after she had an unexpected emergency cesarean section.

“It’s been very stressful,” Calloway said. “This was definitely a lot, especially with the things that the mother goes through after having a child.”

Calloway and her attorney filed a claim Thursday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging Calloway had been discriminated against.

Such a claim is traditionally the first step before a lawsuit is filed.

Tucker told WTOP the plan is to ultimately sue the City of Mount Rainier for $3 million “based on all that Sgt. Calloway had to endure simply for being pregnant.”

“My husband will tell you that I cried almost daily,” Calloway said. “I’m usually a very bubbly person, but this definitely just put a damper on my spirit.”

WTOP reached out to the City of Mount Rainier for comment but did not receive a response as of Thursday evening.

Tucker said the case represents a deeper problem within policing as a whole.

“This is what women in law enforcement face on a daily basis,” Tucker said. “There’s no policies and procedures in place for women in law enforcement, and we should stop making women feel like they’ve done something wrong simply for becoming a mother.”