Deaf actor, Prince George’s Co. native Keivonn Woodard gets special visit with the Capitals

The Washington Capitals had a special guest Friday when 10-year-old deaf actor Keivonn Woodard visited the practice facility in Arlington, Virginia.

Woodard, a Prince George’s County, Maryland, native, is known for his role as Sam in the HBO drama series “The Last of Us.”

He is also featured in “Fractal” and “Seeds of Hope: The Andrew Jackson Foster Story.”

In addition to his acting skills, the deaf actor is a youth hockey player for the Bowie Bruins as part of the Bowie Hockey Club.

Woodard is a big fan of the Capitals and the team superstar Alex Ovechkin. He was able to meet Ovechkin in the locker room, who taught him how to say his nickname “Ovi” in sign language. Ovechkin returned the favor by offering Woodard a signed hockey stick.

The Bowie native showed off his skills on the ice rink by scoring a goal against a Caps goalie, which impressed the team.

This kid is… *checks notes* TEN YEARS OLD pic.twitter.com/hn7z2IB0fl — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2023

Woodard was at the Capitals’ home game against the New York Rangers, where they won 6-3 to break a four-game losing streak. He was honored as one of the “Rising Stars” of the game for “paving the way for the next generation of Black hockey players,” the team tweeted.