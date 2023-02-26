Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Deaf actor, Prince George's…

Deaf actor, Prince George’s Co. native Keivonn Woodard gets special visit with the Capitals

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 26, 2023, 4:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Keivonn Woodard being presented with a retro Capitals jersey by the team. (Courtesy Washington Capitals)
Courtesy Washington Capitals
Keivonn Woodard with Alex Ovechkin and his mother. (Courtesy Washington Capitals)
Courtesy Washington Capitals
Keivonn Woodard teaching Alex Ovechkin sign his nickname “Ovi” in sign language. (Courtesy Washington Capitals)
Courtesy Washington Capitals
Keivonn Woodard showing off his skills on the Washington Capitals ice rink. (Courtesy Washington Capitals)
Courtesy Washington Capitals
Keivonn Woodard with his mother and former Capitals player Devante Smith-Pelly. (Courtesy Washington Capitals)
Courtesy Washington Capitals
(1/5)

The Washington Capitals had a special guest Friday when 10-year-old actor Keivonn Woodard visited the practice facility in Arlington, Virginia.

Woodard, a Prince George’s County, Maryland, native, is known for his role as Sam in the HBO drama series “The Last of Us.”

He is also featured in “Fractal” and “Seeds of Hope: The Andrew Jackson Foster Story.”

In addition to his acting skills, the deaf actor is a youth hockey player for the Bowie Bruins as part of the Bowie Hockey Club.

Woodard is a big fan of the Capitals and the team superstar Alex Ovechkin. He was able to meet Ovechkin in the locker room, who taught him how to say his nickname “Ovi” in sign language. Ovechkin returned the favor by offering Woodard a signed hockey stick.

The Bowie native showed off his skills on the ice rink by scoring a goal against a Caps goalie, which impressed the team.

Woodard was at the Capitals’ home game against the New York Rangers, where they won 6-3 to break a four-game losing streak. He was honored as one of the “Rising Stars” of the game for “paving the way for the next generation of Black hockey players,” the team tweeted.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up