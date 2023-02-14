Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Maryland man arrested in…

Maryland man arrested in Missouri in death of former girlfriend

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

February 14, 2023, 11:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Days after a woman’s body was found in a park near the Intercounty Connector in Montgomery County, Maryland, authorities arrested her ex-boyfriend in Missouri.

Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, disappeared from her Rockville home on Dec. 30. Her body was found Jan. 28 in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park in Colesville, near the ICC.

Francisco Ramon Lara Garcia, 30, was taken into custody by federal marshals two weeks ago in Kirkwood, Missouri, according to Montgomery County police. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chavez-Dominguez.

Police said the two were living together at the time of her disappearance, and witnesses reported seeing her leaving her apartment complex on Dec. 30 with a man.

Lara Garcia is being held in St. Louis, awaiting extradition to Maryland.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up