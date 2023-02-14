Maryland man arrested in Missouri in death of former girlfriend

Days after a woman's body was found in a park near the Intercounty Connector, her ex-boyfriend has been arrested in Missouri.

Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, disappeared from her Rockville home on Dec. 30. Her body was found Jan. 28 in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park in Colesville, near the ICC.

Francisco Ramon Lara Garcia, 30, was taken into custody by federal marshals two weeks ago in Kirkwood, Missouri, according to Montgomery County police. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chavez-Dominguez.

Police said the two were living together at the time of her disappearance, and witnesses reported seeing her leaving her apartment complex on Dec. 30 with a man.

Lara Garcia is being held in St. Louis, awaiting extradition to Maryland.