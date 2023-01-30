Montgomery Co. police find missing woman dead along ICC

The body of a missing woman was found in Colesville, Maryland, on Saturday and Montgomery County police are investigating her death as a homicide.

A missing woman was found dead in Colesville, Maryland, on Saturday and Montgomery County police are investigating her death as a homicide.

In a news release, Montgomery County police said 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was reported missing from her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court in Rockville by family and friends who last saw her on Dec. 30, 2022.

Her body was found around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon after police responded to a report of a suspicious situation at the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park along the ICC. The investigation caused traffic delays as Montgomery County police and Maryland-National Capital Park Police worked on the scene.

Police didn’t offer details about how Chavez-Dominguez died but her death is being investigated as a homicide. A spokesperson for the police department told WTOP that there were no updates on the case Monday morning.

Watch video from WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington.

According to police, a witness said they saw Chavez-Dominguez leaving her apartment complex on Dec. 30 with a Hispanic man.

Police said the body has been transported to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Chavez-Dominguez’s death.

Police want anyone with information about the case to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.