83-year-old woman attacked with hatchet outside Laurel home, police say

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

February 15, 2023, 10:06 AM

A Maryland woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she attacked an elderly woman with a hatchet in Laurel.

It happened Tuesday morning in the 30 block of Orchard Towne Court, according to police. An 83-year-old woman arrived at the police station asking for help with her injuries and to report an assault, Laurel police said in a news release.

Police released this photo of the hatchet they said they recovered. (Courtesy Laurel Police Department)

She told officers that she was struck several times with a hatchet outside of her house. After escaping, she drove to the police station and police said they rendered aid while waiting for the ambulance.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police identified Wendy Yvette Shabazz, 54, of Laurel, as the person who allegedly attacked the woman. They also found a hatchet during the arrest. Shabazz was arrested on charges of first-degree and second-degree assaults.

Police want anyone with information on what happened to call the department at 240-278-0758.

Below is the area where the woman was attacked.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

