1 killed in hit-and-run crash on BW Parkway

A man is dead after a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Monday night, and police are searching for a suspect.

It happened on the BW Parkway heading southbound in the area of Powder Mill Road at around 10:15 p.m., according to United States Park Police officers.

The man was struck by a vehicle and later died, police said. The driver didn’t remain on the scene.

U.S. Park Police are looking for a metallic blue Nissan Maxima with damage to the front driver side and a mirror that’s believed to be involved in the crash.

Detectives want anyone with information to contact the department at (202) 379-4877 or USPP_TIPLINE@nps.gov.