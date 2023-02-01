Live Radio
1 dead in Prince George’s Co. house fire

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

February 14, 2023, 5:33 AM

A house fire in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has left one person dead and another suffering life-threatening injuries Monday night, authorities said.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said in a tweet firefighters were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to the 8400 block of Schultz Road in Clinton for a report of a fire at a two-story home.

Two people were removed from the home and taken to the hospital. Fire officials said one suffered life-threatening injuries while the other was being evaluated.

An unidentified man, was located after the fire was out. He died at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Below is where the fire department said the incident happened:

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

