1 dead in Prince George’s Co. house fire

A house fire in Prince George's County, Maryland, left one person dead and another suffering life-threatening injuries Monday night.

A house fire in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has left one person dead and another suffering life-threatening injuries Monday night, authorities said.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said in a tweet firefighters were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to the 8400 block of Schultz Road in Clinton for a report of a fire at a two-story home.

Two people were removed from the home and taken to the hospital. Fire officials said one suffered life-threatening injuries while the other was being evaluated.

An unidentified man, was located after the fire was out. He died at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Below is where the fire department said the incident happened: