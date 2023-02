One person has died after a school bus and motorcycle collided in Clifton, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon.

A motorcycle driver has died after a collision involving a school bus in Clinton, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon.

The bus caught fire, and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said no kids were injured in the crash and that the fire is out.

There were three students on the bus, in addition to the bus driver. All of the students have been reunited with their families.

The crash occurred just after 4:30 p.m. on Brandywine Road near Willow Way.