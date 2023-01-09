Woman critically injured after house fire in College Park

Prince George's County firefighters rescued a woman trapped in a burning two-story family home on Wichita Avenue.

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a fire in College Park, Maryland, on Saturday afternoon, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, a fire broke out in a two-story single family home in the 9700 block of Wichita Avenue.

Firefighters rescued a woman trapped in the burning home, and she was transported to a local hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.

Fire officials said two other people were displaced from the home. Emergency management officials were on the scene, and fire personnel from Montgomery County also responded to the fire.