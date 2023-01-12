SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtоp.com

January 12, 2023, 6:39 PM

A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December.

Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.

On arrival, they found the victim, 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas, of Largo, with gunshot wounds. Thomas later passed away at a hospital.

The teen suspect has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related charges, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a news release Thursday. His name was not released to the public.

The incident was one of four reported carjackings in the area that evening. There is no indication that the cases were connected.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is urged to contact Prince George’s County detectives at 301-516-2512.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital journalist and editor in June 2018. He is a reporter and photographer focusing on politics, political activism and international affairs.

