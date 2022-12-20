MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police investigate carjackings in…

Police investigate carjackings in Prince George’s Co.

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

December 20, 2022, 5:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating several reported carjackings, including one in which a man was killed.

There is no indication at this time that the cases are connected, police said, adding that carjackings are a “concern for our agency and agencies across the region.”

The incidents all happened Monday. The first was around 6:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of Dodge Park Road in Landover. Then at 8:30 p.m., a second carjacking was reported in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills. And at 10:25 p.m., police said, another one occurred in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive in District Heights.

Homicide detectives are also looking into whether a man was shot and killed during a carjacking in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo at around 11 p.m. Police do not yet know the motive for the killing.

As of last Wednesday, Prince George’s County police said, 89 adults and 104 juveniles have been arrested on carjacking charges. That’s up from 2021, when 69 adults and 79 juveniles were arrested.

Anyone with information on the reported carjackings is asked to call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477).

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up