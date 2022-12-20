Police investigate carjackings in Prince George’s Co.

Police in Prince George's County are investigating several reported carjackings, including one in which a man was killed.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating several reported carjackings, including one in which a man was killed.

There is no indication at this time that the cases are connected, police said, adding that carjackings are a “concern for our agency and agencies across the region.”

The incidents all happened Monday. The first was around 6:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of Dodge Park Road in Landover. Then at 8:30 p.m., a second carjacking was reported in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills. And at 10:25 p.m., police said, another one occurred in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive in District Heights.

Homicide detectives are also looking into whether a man was shot and killed during a carjacking in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo at around 11 p.m. Police do not yet know the motive for the killing.

As of last Wednesday, Prince George’s County police said, 89 adults and 104 juveniles have been arrested on carjacking charges. That’s up from 2021, when 69 adults and 79 juveniles were arrested.

Anyone with information on the reported carjackings is asked to call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477).