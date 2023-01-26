Beware of scammers impersonating Prince George’s Co. sheriff’s deputies

The sheriff's office in Prince George's County, Maryland is warning people of a recent phone scam involving calls with scammers impersonating deputies.

The callers are claiming to be from the Prince George’s County Office of the Sheriff and are using internal office phone numbers, according to a news release.

The office said that the callers are “impersonating the sheriff, command staff and telling residents that there were outstanding warrants for them and they need to pay the fine otherwise they will end up in jail.”

The sheriff’s office is urging people who receive these calls not to give out any personal information such as a social security number, name and date of birth.

“There are no circumstances under which the Sheriff or any other law enforcement agency asks citizens to wire money or send money on a pre-paid card,” the news release said.

Those who get calls like these are encouraged to report the information to the sheriff’s office at 301-780-8600.