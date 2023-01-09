Maryland man suspected of gunning down girlfriend in 2021 arrested in Florida

Police in Prince George's County say a man wanted in the shooting death of his girlfriend more than a year ago has been arrested in Florida and charged with murder.

Prince George’s County police said in a news release Monday that Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, of Suitland, was taken into custody in Orange County, Florida, which includes the Orlando area.

Jackson is suspected of fatally shooting his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page on Dec. 17, 2021, during a dispute.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Leah Court in Camp Springs about 10:45 p.m. that night and found Page, with multiple gunshot wounds, lying unresponsive in the roadway.

Jackson has been charged with first- and second-degree murder. He remains in Florida until he can be extradited to Maryland.

Anyone with information is asked call detectives at 301-516-2512.