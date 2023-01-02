Live Radio
2 kids, 2 adults hospitalized after being struck by car in Prince George’s Co.

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

January 30, 2023, 6:45 PM

Two children and two adults are in the hospital after the driver of a car crashed into them in Adelphi, Maryland, Monday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Buck Lodge and Riggs roads, near Cherokee Lane Elementary School, just east of the George Washington/Mt. Lebanon Cemeteries.

Prince George’s County police said two students, a staff member and a parent were hurt in the crash. At least one person has serious injuries, Assistant Principal Tiesha Burgess said in a letter to the school community. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

Burgess said she wanted to remind people of the importance of pedestrian safety, including:

  • Recognizing and obeying traffic signals and pavement markings.
  • Using sidewalks or walking facing traffic as far to the left as possible if there are no sidewalks.
  • Using designated crosswalks, street corners and traffic-controlled intersections when crossing the street.
  • Always looking both ways before crossing the street, and taking extra caution when there’s low sunlight.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He is the co-creator, host and producer of the original WTOP podcast, “Is It Normal Yet?!” The podcast debuted in 2021 and takes a weekly look at how the D.C. region is dealing with coronavirus.

