2 kids, 2 adults hospitalized after being struck by car in Prince George’s Co.

Two children and two adults are in the hospital after the driver of a car crashed into them in Adelphi, Maryland, Monday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Buck Lodge and Riggs roads, near Cherokee Lane Elementary School, just east of the George Washington/Mt. Lebanon Cemeteries.

Prince George’s County police said two students, a staff member and a parent were hurt in the crash. At least one person has serious injuries, Assistant Principal Tiesha Burgess said in a letter to the school community. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

Burgess said she wanted to remind people of the importance of pedestrian safety, including: