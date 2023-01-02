2 kids, 2 adults hospitalized after being struck by car in Prince George’s Co.

Two children and two adults are in the hospital after the driver of a car crashed into them in Adelphi, Maryland, Monday morning.
It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Buck Lodge and Riggs roads, near Cherokee Lane Elementary School, just east of the George Washington/Mt. Lebanon Cemeteries.
Prince George’s County police said two students, a staff member and a parent were hurt in the crash. At least one person has serious injuries, Assistant Principal Tiesha Burgess said in a letter to the school community. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.
Burgess said she wanted to remind people of the importance of pedestrian safety, including:
- Recognizing and obeying traffic signals and pavement markings.
- Using sidewalks or walking facing traffic as far to the left as possible if there are no sidewalks.
- Using designated crosswalks, street corners and traffic-controlled intersections when crossing the street.
- Always looking both ways before crossing the street, and taking extra caution when there’s low sunlight.