Woman dead after crash on BW Parkway near Greenbelt

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

December 14, 2022, 8:49 AM

A woman is dead after a crash early Wednesday on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland.

U.S. Park Police said the crash happened around 12:30 am. in the northbound lanes of the parkway near Md. Route 193 in Greenbelt.

The woman was the driver and sole occupant of the only vehicle involved in the crash.

She was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been made public.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports the northbound BW Parkway fully reopened to traffic just before 5 a.m. following the crash response.

It is not yet clear what led to the crash.

Below is a map of the area:

