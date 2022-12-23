BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Fallen tree seriously injures Laurel resident

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 23, 2022, 4:20 PM

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said one woman was seriously injured after severe winter winds caused a tree to fall on a Maryland home.

The department said the crash happened just after 11 a.m. Friday morning in the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive.

When they arrived on the scene, crew members found a tree had crashed into the home and a woman had been seriously injured. She was hospitalized and is expected to survive the incident.

A spokesperson for the department said first responders have already responded to 16 other wind-related incidents across the county, though the only reported injury was in Laurel.

