Fallen tree seriously injures Laurel resident

A spokesperson for the department said first responders have already responded to 16 wind-related incidents across the county, though the only injury reported was in Laurel.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said one woman was seriously injured after severe winter winds caused a tree to fall on a Maryland home.

The department said the crash happened just after 11 a.m. Friday morning in the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive.

Approx 11:16am #PGFD units were dispatched to the 67000 block of Park Hall Dr in Laurel for a collapse investigation. On scene crews found a tree through a single-family home. 1 adult female transported with serious but not life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/3V42J1f4Pf — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) December 23, 2022

When they arrived on the scene, crew members found a tree had crashed into the home and a woman had been seriously injured. She was hospitalized and is expected to survive the incident.

