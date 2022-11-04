‘Transformation’ coming near College Park Airport

A major project is in the works in College Park, Maryland, and leaders say it will transform the college town into something more.

The 1.3 million-square-foot project, called “Aviation Landing,” will be located near College Park Airport.

“Developments such as this are transforming the area’s economy by creating thousands of jobs,” said University of Maryland President Darryll Pines.

The development will include restaurants, other businesses and more than 900 residential units.

It is expected to create at least 2,700 full-time, permanent jobs.

“Aviation Landing capitalizes on a strategic location,” said Pines, noting that the development will have access to Metro and the light rail Purple Line, which should be completed by 2026.

“We’re making a place in Prince George’s County for our residents to gather without putting more cars on the road,” said County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Groundbreaking on the development is expected within the next couple of years.

“We’re excited to watch as this popular district continues to expand and reflect the unique character of this beautiful community,” said Alsobrooks. “Aviation Landing will help us meet our goal of diversifying and densifying transportation corridors.”

The Terrapin Development Co., which is a partnership between the University of Maryland and the nonprofit University of Maryland College Park Foundation, is working on the project along with 4 Castles and Mosaic Development Partners.

It is just the latest step in an ongoing effort to revitalize the College Park area.

The University of Maryland last year announced a $300 million development project at Campus Drive and Baltimore Avenue that will focus on new office, retail, research and housing space.

The project’s first phase, which is set to be completed in 2024, will create 550,000 square feet of research office space just north of The Hotel at the University of Maryland.

“Together, we will grow our ecosystem for innovation and technology to create a lasting impact for the university’s students, faculty, staff and neighbors,” said Pines.