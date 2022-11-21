Remains of Greenbelt teenager identified; police seeking information

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are investigating the skeletal remains of a teenager found in Takoma Park.

Police found the remains of Rosa Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt, last Tuesday in a wooded area near 1600 Drexel St.

She had been reported missing Oct. 3 and was last seen by her family on the morning of Sept. 22, leaving from Franklin Park on the way to Eleanor Roosevelt High School, a Greenbelt Police spokesperson said.

Her death has been ruled a homicide. Police are working to identify suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Prince George’s County police at 301-516-2512.