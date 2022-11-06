Police identify security guard, suspected shoplifter killed in Prince George’s Co.

The store security guard has been identified as 43-year-old Willie Tate of Fredericksburg, Virginia. The alleged shoplifter has been named as 20-year-old Zaila Akida of District Heights.

Prince George’s County police have released the identity of a security guard and a suspected shoplifter who shot and killed one another at a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday.

The store security guard has been identified as 43-year-old Willie Tate of Fredericksburg, Virginia. The alleged shoplifter has been named as 20-year-old Zaila Akida of District Heights.

According to a news release from Prince George’s County police, officers responded to the Giant grocery store on Audrey Lane in Oxon Hill around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

On the scene, police say they discovered both Tate and Akida suffering from gunshot wounds. Tate was pronounced dead on the scene, while Akida was transported to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said a “preliminary investigation revealed Tate attempted to prevent Akida from stealing items from the store. During that encounter, Akida pulled out a gun from a backpack and shot Tate. Tate was able to return fire, striking Akida.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-8477.