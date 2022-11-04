Security guard, suspected shoplifter dead in shooting at Prince George’s County grocery store

Two people were fatally shot at a grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Prince George's County police say.

Two people were fatally shot Friday at a grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say.

Police say a security guard at the Giant on Audrey Lane confronted a woman, who was suspected of shoplifting, when she pulled out a handgun from her backpack and began firing rounds at him. Police say the security guard returned fire.

Police said they were called to the store for a report of the shooting at about 10:25 a.m. They found both the suspected shoplifter and security guard with gunshot wounds.

The security guard was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Giant, which is near the D.C. line, is also near a Prince George’s County police division.

“It’s quite concerning that these brazen acts are occurring across the country and in our backyard, especially right near our division,” Maj. Zachary O’Lare, with Prince George’s County police, said in a news conference. “We’re asking the community to partner with us even more to try to stop these violent, brazen attacks that are occurring in our shopping centers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-8477.

