Prince George’s Co. youth curfew extended through end of year

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said enforcement of a youth curfew will be extended through the end of the year, saying it has helped protect children and also coincided with a drop in crime.

When Alsobrooks first announced stronger enforcement of the youth curfew on Labor Day, she said it would last for 30 days but could be extended.

“Our curfew was successful,” Alsobrooks said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Over the 30 days the curfew was enforced, the police department reported just four curfew violations.

The curfew requires teens under 17 to be off the streets between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between 11:59 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

