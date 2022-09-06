RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: What's happening with Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | Europe struggles with crisis as Russia cuts gas
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Bowie State professor questions…

Bowie State professor questions curfews as crime reduction solutions

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

September 6, 2022, 7:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The frustration over violent crime in Prince George’s County is understandable. But Charles Adams, Bowie State University professor and chair of the Maryland school’s Department of Criminal Justice, doesn’t see curfews as the answer to juvenile crime.

“What we know as criminologists is that curfews, for the most part, have very little impact, if any, on violent crime,” Adams said.

Adams was asked about a curfew for those under the age of 17, which would require them to be off the streets from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays, and from 11:59 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekends. It goes into effect starting Friday. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks made the announcement on Monday.

Adams said data from the Justice Department’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention shows that most crimes committed by juveniles are likely to occur outside of the hours of the Prince George’s County curfew.

He said most crime committed by juveniles are likely to occur between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

(Courtesy Justice Department)

Data from the Justice Department’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention  released in April found that violence committed by people between the ages of 7 and 17, are  more frequent during school days. The time of day that acts of violence occur peaks at 3 p.m. on school days and 7 p.m. on nonschool days.

Also, young people under 17 are most likely to become victims of violence at roughly the same times, according to federal data.

(Courtesy Justice Department)

Adams said the impulse to enforce curfews is a reasonable one on the part of adults. “We want our kids, especially our young kids, to be home between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. That’s obvious,” but he said policymakers should be wary of assuming that there will be a drop in crime by juveniles as a result.

Curfews could be “part of a comprehensive approach” to deal with juvenile crime, Adams said. That should involve leaders in education, recreation, criminal justice and parents “coming to the table and creating a comprehensive plan and approach to dealing with this kind of program.”

While Alsobrooks said juveniles involved in crime “don’t just need a hug” but need to be held accountable for their actions, Adams said he understands

“I get the message that she was trying to send … there’s a perception that we coddle our kids,” he said.

When it comes to dealing with juvenile offenders, “the behavior that they exhibit is not acceptable, but we have to understand that the person is a long way from being finished. They’re a work in progress,” Adams sad. “There are opportunities for growth.”

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New CISOs come on board at VA, Treasury, Transportation

White House expects CR ahead of fiscal 2023, seeks $47B in emergency spending

USPS flags more than 200 sites where it plans to consolidate delivery functions

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up