Prince George’s Co. elects new ethics director

Just a few days after his resignation from Prince George's County Council, Todd Turner has been confirmed as the new director of the county's Office of Ethics and Accountability.

Turner resigned on Saturday to avoid any conflicts of interest associated with the nomination to the office.

“I want to thank County Executive Alsobrooks, those who spoke on my behalf and my former County Council colleagues for their support and confidence in me today in confirming my nomination to be the next Executive Director of the Office of Ethics and Accountability,” Turner said in a statement.

“I will undertake these important responsibilities, as I have done in all of my professional roles to date, to the best of my abilities in upholding the mission of the office, our County and community.”

Turner has represented District 4 since 2014. He also served as co-chair of the county council in 2018 and council chair in 2019 and 2020.

He was heralded by other county officials for his proven track record for serving the residents of the county.

“We are Prince George’s Proud to congratulate Mr. Todd Turner who was confirmed as the new Director of the Office of Ethics and Accountability,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a statement.

“Based on his years of service and involvement in Prince George’s County, and his qualifications, both academic and during his career, he is a uniquely qualified individual to lead this office. We know that Mr. Turner will help us hold people accountability for fraud, waste, and illegal acts, and to promote public trust in our County Government.”

Turner will start his new role as the director of the Office of Ethics and Accountability on Dec. 5.