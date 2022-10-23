Prince George’s Co. council member steps down after new executive role nomination

Prince George’s Council member Todd M. Turner stepped down on Saturday, preparing for the county council to decide on his nomination to executive director of the Office of Ethics and Accountability.

The former council member was already leaving his District 4 seat, as seats are term-limited in the county.

According to the state board of elections, Ingrid S. Harrison, the District 4 seat’s primary winner, is running unopposed in the November midterm election.

The council that Turner once served on will decide whether he will fill the executive director position.

Turner was elected to the District 4 seat in 2014 and reelected in 2018, according to a statement from the county council.

“It has been my proud honor to serve with you and each of my Council colleagues, past and present, over the last eight years. I am grateful and truly humbled to have also served as Council Chair for two consecutive years, and as a member of the Legislative Branch for nearly 20 years,” Turner said in his resignation letter.