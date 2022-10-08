RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Hyattsville stabbing suspect turns himself over to police

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

October 8, 2022, 9:22 PM

One day after police identified him as the suspect of a brutal stabbing, a man has turned himself in to the Hyattsville Police Department in Maryland on Wednesday, according to a statement from the police department.

In the statement, police said they charged Rene Morales, of Hyattsville, with attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree and dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Police said the victim was stabbed 17 times on Saturday, Oct. 1.

According to the statement, witnesses said Morales and another man were in a “verbal dispute” with a third man inside of a business on the 3100 block of Hamilton Street, near Hyatt Park.

Witnesses of the stabbing said the dispute escalated outside of the business where Morales began stabbing the victim, police said.

Following the assault, the victim approached an off-duty Hyattsville detective who delivered emergency aid before EMTs arrived on the 2900 block of Hamilton Street.

The victim has since been upgraded from critical to stable condition, Hyattsville police said.

The second suspect does not currently face charges, according to the statement.

Below is where police said the stabbing occurred.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

