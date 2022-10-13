RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations | A ‘genocidal terror attack’ | NATO cautious to avoid war
Child injured in Prince George’s Co. house fire

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

October 13, 2022, 5:39 AM

A child was seriously injured in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, house fire Wednesday night.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Allies Road, off of Suitland Road in Morningside. When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was bellowing from the kitchen area.

Crews put out the fire and the child was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening burns. The child is expected to survive.

Officials say they’re investigating what caused the fire.

Below is a map of the location of the fire:

