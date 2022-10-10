Charges pending for 2 DC men after Bladensburg police open fire on stolen car, striking suspect

Charges are pending for two men after one of them tried to strike police officers with a stolen vehicle in Prince George's County late Sunday night.

One of the men was shot, as three police officers opened fire on the stolen vehicle — which police said was being used to “run them over and flee the scene” at a high speed.

The incident began in the 5100 block of 57th Avenue, where Bladensburg police officers were dispatched on the report of two men wearing ski masks “acting suspiciously and tampering with motor vehicles” at 11:51 p.m. Sunday.

One of the suspects was placed in custody following a foot chase, Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington Sr. said at a news conference Monday morning. Police said officers attempted to speak with the men.

The other suspect got behind the wheel of the car and tried to strike them as he sped away from the scene. Police said the driver disregarded “loud verbal commands” to stop and show his hands.

As the driver fled, he damaged a marked police cruiser after striking it in the rear. No officers were injured.

Police said the vehicle, which was stolen from D.C., was chased into the District, where the driver was placed into custody in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road in Southeast.

Chief Collington said the driver, who was shot in the upper-torso by officers, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“None of our officers come to work intended to be ran over by suspects driving stolen vehicles. And for that, I’d say I commend officers for the job that they do. I commend the officers for the bravery that they display each and every day,” said Collington.

He said criminal charges are pending for the two men from D.C., as police continue to investigate what happened, with assistance from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bladensburg police at (301)-864-6080 or Prince George’s County police at (301)-516-5721.

A map of where the suspect was shot by police is below.