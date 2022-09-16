Tennis star Frances Tiafoe honored in Prince George’s County

Standing on center court at the Junior Tennis Champions Center, where Maryland's Frances Tiafoe learned the game, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks welcomed the crowd and read a proclamation.
After an impressive run in the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, Tiafoe is honored in the county where he grew up.
“I welcome you likewise on Frances Tiafoe Day in Prince George’s County,” Alsobrooks said, announcing Friday, Sept. 16 as Frances Tiafoe Day. “We have a champion in our presence today, and we know Frances is just getting started.
