Tennis star Frances Tiafoe honored in Prince George’s County

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

September 16, 2022, 8:14 PM

“It’s truly unbelievable to come here and feel the love after the best two weeks of my life,” Maryland tennis star Frances Tiafoe said.

After an impressive run in the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, Frances Tiafoe was honored in the county where he grew up.

On Friday, hundreds showed up chanting his name, while Frances Tiafoe told the crowd that he was glad to be home.

Standing on center court at the Junior Tennis Champions Center, where Maryland’s Frances Tiafoe learned the game, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks welcomed the crowd and read a proclamation.

After an impressive run in the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, Tiafoe is honored in the county where he grew up.

“I welcome you likewise on Frances Tiafoe Day in Prince George’s County,” Alsobrooks said, announcing Friday, Sept. 16 as Frances Tiafoe Day. “We have a champion in our presence today, and we know Frances is just getting started.

The 24-year-old star from Hyattsville reached the U.S. Open quarterfinal in competition last week.

On Friday, hundreds showed up chanting his name, while Tiafoe told the crowd that he was glad to be home.

“It’s truly unbelievable to come here and feel the love after the best two weeks of my life,” Tiafoe said.

His parents, who immigrated to the U.S. from Sierra Leone, were on hand Friday.

Tiafoe’s father, Frances Sr., worked maintenance at the tennis club 20 years ago, living on the grounds in a maintenance office for years with Frances and his twin brother.

