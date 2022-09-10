September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Greenbelt, Md. police charge…

Greenbelt, Md. police charge 13-year-old with attempted murder

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

September 10, 2022, 9:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince George’s County and Greenbelt police have confirmed the arrest of a 13-year-old for an alleged noncontact shooting. They will be charged with second-degree attempted murder and additional firearm-related charges.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive on Wednesday just before 5 p.m.

The minor was allegedly with a group of “middle-school aged juveniles” going home when the suspect allegedly “fired several rounds at the group,” police said.

The Greenbelt Police Department said no one was initially injured. The suspect was taken to the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center.

In a emailed statement to WTOP, the department confirmed that the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office Youth Justice Division was consulted and, because the suspect is a minor, police will not release any additional information.

Below is an approximate location of where the shooting occurred:

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up