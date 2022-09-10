Prince George’s County and Greenbelt police have confirmed the arrest of a 13-year-old for a noncontact shooting. They will be charged with second degree attempted murder.

Prince George’s County and Greenbelt police have confirmed the arrest of a 13-year-old for an alleged noncontact shooting. They will be charged with second-degree attempted murder and additional firearm-related charges.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive on Wednesday just before 5 p.m.

The minor was allegedly with a group of “middle-school aged juveniles” going home when the suspect allegedly “fired several rounds at the group,” police said.

The Greenbelt Police Department said no one was initially injured. The suspect was taken to the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center.

In a emailed statement to WTOP, the department confirmed that the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office Youth Justice Division was consulted and, because the suspect is a minor, police will not release any additional information.

Below is an approximate location of where the shooting occurred: