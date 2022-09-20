RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Growing global perils as Biden returns to UN | Africa leader warns of pressure to choose sides | Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism'
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Former state senator, Prince…

Former state senator, Prince George’s Co. council chair David Harrington dies at 68

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 20, 2022, 11:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
David Harrington, a former Maryland senator who was also chair of the Prince George’s County Council and president of the county’s Chamber of Commerce, has died. He was 68. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Chamber of Commerce)

David Harrington, a former Maryland senator who was also chair of the Prince George’s County Council and president of the county’s Chamber of Commerce, has died. He was 68.

Harrington was a senator from 2008 to 2011, according to his Senate biography. He was also a member of the county council from 2002 to 2008, serving as vice chair from 2006 to 2007, and chair from 2007 to 2008.

In addition, Harrington was the mayor of Bladensburg from 1995 to 2002, and was president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce from 2008 until earlier this year, when he became senior director of community relations and stakeholder development for Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic Region.

“David will be remembered as a dedicated public servant, a proud Prince Georgian, and a true friend to many in this community,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a statement.

In all his roles, she added, “David was a strong advocate for small and minority-owned businesses in the county.”

In a joint statement, the council called Harrington “a devoted public servant” as well as “a true statesman, policymaker, selfless community builder, and fierce advocate for improving the quality of life for Prince Georgians and Marylanders.”

The county’s Chamber of Commerce also shared kind words for their former president.

“David was loved, respected, and admired throughout the region,” the chamber said in a statement. “The Chamber shares the sorrow of his family, the community, and businesses of Prince George’s County, as well as the entire public at his passing. We are heartbroken but will continue, as an organization, to honor his mission of excellence, service, advocacy, policy advisory, mentorship, and leadership.”

Harrington leaves behind a wife, two sons and several grandchildren. He was also an ordained minister.

“David Harrington made an enduring investment in the lives of Prince Georgians,” the council said. “As we remember, we are grateful for a job well done.”

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival."

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DARPA launches new program to let small innovators behind the classified curtain

2022 Sammies honors latest crop of federal unsung heroes

CIA aims to decrease median hiring time ‘by orders of magnitude’ by December

Federal CISO: Software security memo is an enabler of the digital future

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up