Former state senator, Prince George’s Co. council chair David Harrington dies at 68

David Harrington, a former Maryland senator who was also chair of the Prince George’s County Council and president of the county’s Chamber of Commerce, has died. He was 68.

Harrington was a senator from 2008 to 2011, according to his Senate biography. He was also a member of the county council from 2002 to 2008, serving as vice chair from 2006 to 2007, and chair from 2007 to 2008.

In addition, Harrington was the mayor of Bladensburg from 1995 to 2002, and was president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce from 2008 until earlier this year, when he became senior director of community relations and stakeholder development for Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic Region.

“David will be remembered as a dedicated public servant, a proud Prince Georgian, and a true friend to many in this community,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a statement.

In all his roles, she added, “David was a strong advocate for small and minority-owned businesses in the county.”

In a joint statement, the council called Harrington “a devoted public servant” as well as “a true statesman, policymaker, selfless community builder, and fierce advocate for improving the quality of life for Prince Georgians and Marylanders.”

The county’s Chamber of Commerce also shared kind words for their former president.

“David was loved, respected, and admired throughout the region,” the chamber said in a statement. “The Chamber shares the sorrow of his family, the community, and businesses of Prince George’s County, as well as the entire public at his passing. We are heartbroken but will continue, as an organization, to honor his mission of excellence, service, advocacy, policy advisory, mentorship, and leadership.”

Harrington leaves behind a wife, two sons and several grandchildren. He was also an ordained minister.

“David Harrington made an enduring investment in the lives of Prince Georgians,” the council said. “As we remember, we are grateful for a job well done.”