RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: What's happening with Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | Europe struggles with crisis as Russia cuts gas
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. detectives…

Prince George’s Co. detectives search for clues they hope will lead them to a killer

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

September 7, 2022, 12:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Prince George’s County, Maryland, homicide detectives returned to a Hyattsville neighborhood Tuesday, a day after a man was found shot to death.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
They approached passersby and handed them flyers, printed in English and Spanish, asking for information that would lead to an arrest and indictment in the death of Roberto Carlos Santos-Melendez, 44.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
(1/2)

Prince George’s County, Maryland, homicide detectives returned to a Hyattsville neighborhood Tuesday, a day after a man was found shot to death.

They approached passersby and handed them flyers, printed in English and Spanish, asking for information that would lead to an arrest and indictment in the death of Roberto Carlos Santos-Melendez, 44. There is a reward for $25,000.

Police found Santos-Melendez’s body around 1 a.m. Monday in the Lewisdale neighborhood.

“Officers received a call for a shooting. They responded out to the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue where they found a deceased male in the parking lot,” said Cpl. Unique Jones, spokesperson for the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Santos-Melendez’s body was found in the parking lot of a convenience store. Detectives posted the flyer at the front entrance of the store and in the windows of neighboring stores.

As detectives canvassed the area, they could be heard telling people about the reward offered for critical information.

“No tip is too small. We’re really asking the community’s help here for any information to get a suspect,” Jones said.

The county is grappling with a rise in homicides, with 24 killings in August alone.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New CISOs come on board at VA, Treasury, Transportation

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

USPS flags more than 200 sites where it plans to consolidate delivery functions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up