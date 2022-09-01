Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives' | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 stabbed in fight…

1 stabbed in fight at music festival in Prince George’s Co.

Gigi Barnett | gbarnett@wtop.com

September 12, 2022, 7:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Prince George’s County say one person was stabbed and three others hurt in a fight that broke out during a music festival in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Catracho Fest 2022, a music festival celebrating Honduras’ Independence Day.

The police said it appears a large fight broke out, during which someone armed with a knife stabbed a man. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Three other people were hurt during the fight, “either from the fight itself or glass,” a police spokesperson said. They were not taken to the hospital.

Detectives are trying to determine what led up to the fight and are still working to identify and arrest the suspect in the stabbing.

The music festival took place near the Langley Park Boys and Girls Club.

Detectives do not believe the attack is connected to the club.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

Biden honors 9/11 victims, vows commitment to thwart terror

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up