1 stabbed in fight at music festival in Prince George’s Co.

Police in Prince George’s County say one person was stabbed and three others hurt in a fight that broke out during a music festival in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Catracho Fest 2022, a music festival celebrating Honduras’ Independence Day.

The police said it appears a large fight broke out, during which someone armed with a knife stabbed a man. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Three other people were hurt during the fight, “either from the fight itself or glass,” a police spokesperson said. They were not taken to the hospital.

Detectives are trying to determine what led up to the fight and are still working to identify and arrest the suspect in the stabbing.

The music festival took place near the Langley Park Boys and Girls Club.

Detectives do not believe the attack is connected to the club.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.