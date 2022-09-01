1 dead, 3 injured in Prince George’s Co. shooting

One man is dead and three others are injured following a shooting in Capitol Heights in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Saturday night.

Prince George’s County Police say they found several injured people at a convenience store in the 1400 block of Ritchie Road around 8 p.m.

A man was taken to the hospital and died. We don’t know the extent of the three other victims’ injuries.

There’s no information about the suspect.

