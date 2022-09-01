LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
1 dead, 3 injured in Prince George’s Co. shooting

Rosie Hughes | Rosie.Hughes@wtop.com

September 4, 2022, 5:08 AM

One man is dead and three others are injured following a shooting in Capitol Heights in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Saturday night.

Prince George’s County Police say they found several injured people at a convenience store in the 1400 block of Ritchie Road around 8 p.m.

A man was taken to the hospital and died. We don’t know the extent of the three other victims’ injuries.

There’s no information about the suspect.

Here’s a map of where the shooting happened:

Rosie Hughes

