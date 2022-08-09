‘Really horrifying’: People rescued from their vehicles after flash flooding in Prince George’s Co.

People were trapped after severe flooding hit the region Monday. Prince George’s County, Maryland, got the brunt of the flooding around rush hour.

Some people were briefly trapped after major flooding hit the region Monday afternoon in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The Riverdale area got the brunt of the flooding in the afternoon.

Olufunmi Lola Johnson told WTOP’s Kyle Cooper that she was working in an office building in the 6000 block of Kenilworth Avenue when she was told that the parking lot was flooding. When she got the news, she went outside to save her pickup truck.

But when she got there, the water was too high.

“The car wouldn’t move. I was stuck in the car,” Johnson said. “You can see my clothes are wet. The water go to my chest.”

A man pulled her from her truck by forcing her door open.

“It was really, really horrifying,” Johnson said.

The water was about 5 feet high at the time she was rescued.

Then, together, both the man and Johnson rescued another woman, pulling her through the window of her car.

“I’m fine, I was just scared,” the woman said.

No one was injured in the rescues.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department also reported making water rescues amid the flooding in Landover Hill and Riverdale.

As much as 4 inches of rain hit the area creating the flash flooding.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper contributed to this report.