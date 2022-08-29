RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission | Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline
Prince George’s Co. man charged with murder in death of wife

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

August 29, 2022, 4:31 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say a man killed his wife in their home in Lewisdale on Sunday.

Ernest Hayden, 64, has been charged with first-degree murder and other related charges in the death of his wife, 60-year-old Pauline Hayden.

Police found her unresponsive and suffering from trauma in the couple’s home on Amherst Road when they arrived around 11:30 a.m. for a welfare check. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Ernest killed his wife and then fled. He’s being held in Washington, D.C., pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Police are asking anyone with more information on the incident to call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

