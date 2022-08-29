Prince George’s Co. man charged with murder in death of wife

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are looking for a man they say killed his wife in their home in Lewisdale on Sunday.

Ernest Hayden, 64, has been charged with first-degree murder and other related charges in the death of his wife, 60-year-old Pauline Hayden.

Police found her unresponsive and suffering from trauma in the couple’s home on Amherst Road when they arrived around 11:30 a.m. for a welfare check. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Ernest killed his wife and then fled. He’s being held in Washington, D.C., pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Police are asking anyone with more information on the incident to call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Below is a map of the approximate area.