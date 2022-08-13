WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian GDP drops 4% | Ship reaches Ukraine to load up with wheat | UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive
Prince George’s Co. gun violence prevention event draws dozens of attendees

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

August 13, 2022, 8:09 AM

Political leaders, police and residents gathered in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, on Friday to support an ongoing effort to stop gun violence, called Our Streets, Our Future.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
Speakers such as Prince George’s County State Attorney Aisha Braveboy spoke out about violence prevention.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
Outside of community engagement, part of the initiative’s strategy to get ahead of gun violence and related crimes includes implementing violence interrupters and intervenors.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
Dozens attended the event which was held in a park to pray and listen to speaker’s such as Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

“This is really about our community coming together to put an end to gun violence,” Braveboy said. “And we know we have to work together, we can’t prosecute or police our way out of this.”

The violence prevention task force is made up of nonprofits, social services agencies, schools, businesses, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission and faith-based groups.

“At Seat Pleasant, we don’t have residents, we have stakeholders,” said the city’s police chief, Demetrious Harris.

“So you all are our stakeholders and we can’t get it done without you. It’s not the police department’s job, it’s all of our jobs.”

Information about employment, counseling and mentoring services was also available at the event.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

