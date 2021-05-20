CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. family gets vaccinated | Nationals Park mask policy update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
‘We want to meet people where they are’: Prince George’s Co. introduces new crime prevention initiative

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

May 20, 2021, 4:22 PM

A new crime reduction initiative in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is being promoted as a dynamic outreach effort to bring together partners to develop programs that focus on prevention.

“Our task force is made up of the people,” said Aisha Braveboy, Prince George’s County state’s attorney, said. “I’m talking about people who have boots on the ground in our community. We will also have millennials, our young people as a part of this task force.”

The carjacking task force and gun prevention initiative group includes nonprofits, social services agencies, schools, businesses, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission and faith-based groups.

“We want to meet people where they are,” Braveboy said.

The task force is recruiting 1,000 community mentors and volunteers as partners to coordinate neighborhood watch groups, community door knocking, walks, bike rides, BBQs and other outreach events.

Among community advocates at the announcement was Kojo Boampong of the Black Rhythm Coalition that’s working with other community groups for outreach this weekend.

“We are hosting an event this Saturday at Seat Pleasant Elementary School at 10:30 a.m. Don’t meet me there – beat me there,” Boampong implored emphatically. “We need you all to come out and support the community.”

June is Gun Violence Prevention month.

“I’m asking everyone to join me for a gun violence prevention rally on Tuesday, June 1, at City of Praise Family Ministries in Landover,” Braveboy said. “June 1 is just the beginning of reengaging our streets and uplifting our collective futures. Throughout the summer we will build stronger bonds with our communities.”

The briefing concluded with people chanting: “Our streets, our future.”

On Wednesday, Braveboy spoke about crime in the county during the introduction of a carjackings task force.

