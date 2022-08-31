RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Crash on Route 301…

Crash on Route 301 snarls traffic in Brandywine, sends 2 to hospital

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com
Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

August 31, 2022, 4:09 PM

Two people are in a hospital after a serious crash on Maryland Route 301 Wednesday afternoon.

Courtesy Prince George's County Fire and EMS
Two people are in the hospital after a serious crash on Maryland Route 301 in Brandywine. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire and EMS)

Courtesy Prince George's County Fire and EMS
(1/2)

Two people are in a hospital after a serious crash on Maryland Route 301 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Maryland State Police said a dump truck and a smaller truck collided just after 2 p.m. around Clymer Drive and Chadds Ford Drive, in Brandywine.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said around 50 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled.

Hazmat teams are on the scene cleaning it up, but Route 301 is closed southbound at the site of the crash.

