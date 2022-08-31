Crash on Route 301 snarls traffic in Brandywine, sends 2 to hospital

Two people are in a hospital after a serious crash on Maryland Route 301 Wednesday afternoon.

Two people are in a hospital after a serious crash on Maryland Route 301 Wednesday afternoon. (Courtesy Prince George's County Fire and EMS)

The Maryland State Police said a dump truck and a smaller truck collided just after 2 p.m. around Clymer Drive and Chadds Ford Drive, in Brandywine.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said around 50 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled.

Hazmat teams are on the scene cleaning it up, but Route 301 is closed southbound at the site of the crash.