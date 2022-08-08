Fire damages were estimated at roughly $125,000.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said eight people were displaced after a townhouse fire burned their home in Laurel, Maryland, Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the fire happened after 5 p.m. in the 7200 block of Paperbark Terrace.

Approx. 5:01 PM #PGFD units were dispatched to a two-story townhouse in the 7200-block of Paperbark Ter. in Laurel for a reported grill on fire. On scene crews found fire visible from the rear and the roof, and a second alarm was sounded. Preliminary searches were negative. pic.twitter.com/ZYCJCdgIlM — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) August 7, 2022



The department responded to reports of a grill on fire at a two-story home in the area.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they saw smoke located on the roof and near the rear of the townhome.

Eight people were displaced, and officials said there were no injuries.

