8 displaced after reported grill fire burns Laurel, Md. townhouse, officials say

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

August 8, 2022, 12:13 AM

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said eight people were displaced after a townhouse fire burned their home in Laurel, Maryland, Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the fire happened after 5 p.m. in the 7200 block of Paperbark Terrace.


The department responded to reports of a grill on fire at a two-story home in the area.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they saw smoke located on the roof and near the rear of the townhome.

Eight people were displaced, and officials said there were no injuries.

Fire damages were estimated at roughly $125,000.

