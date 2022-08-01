1 killed in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say

Prince George's County police said an adult female has died following a fatal shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway.

The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m., police said in a tweet.

The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced dead soon after.

Detectives don’t have a suspect in this shooting and ask anyone with information to contact PG Crime Solvers at 1.866..411.TIPS or by using the P3 Tips app.

A map of the approximate location of the shooting is below.