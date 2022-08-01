1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say

Prince George's County Police said that one man was killed in a fatal parking lot shooting near the border of Southeast D.C. and Maryland.

Prince George’s County Police said that one man was killed in a fatal parking lot shooting near the border of Southeast D.C. and Maryland.

Police said it happened after 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue.

Officers said they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Officers have asked anyone with information to contact PG Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Around 6:30 pm officers responded to the 4100 block of Southern Ave for a shooting. Once on scene, they located an adult male in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/O4vBoz8K5U — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 8, 2022



A map of the approximate shooting location is included below.

This is a developing story.