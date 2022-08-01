WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead in Prince…

1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 7, 2022, 9:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince George’s County Police said that one man was killed in a fatal parking lot shooting near the border of Southeast D.C. and Maryland.

Police said it happened after 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue.

Officers said they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Officers have asked anyone with information to contact PG Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips app.


A map of the approximate shooting location is included below.

This is a developing story.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up